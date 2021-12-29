Marion County Sheriff’s deputies and AAA offer safe solution for New Year’s Eve drivers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are telling residents to not drink and drive on New Year’s Eve, and are instead offering a safe and free solution.
The Sheriff’s office is partnering with AAA offering free towing for people who are not in a safe state to drive.
This service isn’t just limited to AAA members, it’s available to everyone.
People can also be taken home or to a safe place within ten miles of pick-up.
