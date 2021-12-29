Advertisement

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies and AAA offer safe solution for New Year’s Eve drivers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are telling residents to not drink and drive on New Year’s Eve, and are instead offering a safe and free solution.

The Sheriff’s office is partnering with AAA offering free towing for people who are not in a safe state to drive.

This service isn’t just limited to AAA members, it’s available to everyone.

People can also be taken home or to a safe place within ten miles of pick-up.

TRENDING STORY: Gators men’s and women’s basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 related issues

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

wildlife wednesday
Wildlife Wednesday: Florida Panther
Horse capital
Horse Capital TV highlights the 5th Florida Thoroughbred Transformation Expo
Tire Theifts
Four people stole $1,400 worth of used tires according to Ocala Police
duke energy
Duke Energy is helping education and workforce groups across the state of Florida by giving out a quarter-million dollars