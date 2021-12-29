Marion County Sheriff’s deputies and AAA offer safe solution for New Year’s Eve drivers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are telling residents to not drink and drive on New Year’s Eve, and are instead offering a safe and free solution.

The Sheriff’s office is partnering with AAA offering free towing for people who are not in a safe state to drive.

This service isn’t just limited to AAA members, it’s available to everyone.

People can also be taken home or to a safe place within ten miles of pick-up.

