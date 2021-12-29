One resident shot in the neck after Gainesville apartment complex shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police say one person was shot in the neck in a shooting at Point West apartments.
They say they received more than ten 911 calls after neighbors heard gunshots and a man screaming for help at the complex.
When officers arrived, the victim was in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.
Gainesville police say shots were fired into his apartment and the victim shot back .
He was taken to UF Health Shands and has been released.
Officers believe this was a targeted shooting and not connected to other crimes.
