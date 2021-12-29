One resident shot in the neck after Gainesville apartment complex shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police say one person was shot in the neck in a shooting at Point West apartments.

They say they received more than ten 911 calls after neighbors heard gunshots and a man screaming for help at the complex.

When officers arrived, the victim was in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Gainesville police say shots were fired into his apartment and the victim shot back .

He was taken to UF Health Shands and has been released.

Officers believe this was a targeted shooting and not connected to other crimes.

