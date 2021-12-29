Political slogan appears on one Alachua restaurant’s menu

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - “Let’s Go Brandon” is a political slogan that has become popular across the nation and used as a code for profanity.

Conestogas Restaurant added a special to the menu called “Let’s Go Brandon.”

The special includes fried corn nuggets and barbecue chicken empanadas.

The slogan originated in October at a NASCAR race and has become widely used against President Joe Biden.

It is now being chanted at presidential appearances and political rallies, and has been made into signs and apparel.

One former customer says he does not agree with Conestogas using the slogan on their menu.

“When you start making political statements like that on your menu board then I got to draw the line somewhere and that’s where I drew it. I decided not to go there any longer” says J.C. Thomas.

Another diner says the name of the special actually drew him to the restaurant.

“Just pure curiosity because there is a little bit of controversy with it. I think everybody just needs to lighten up a little and deal with it. It’s First Amendment. If you don’t like it, don’t come here” says Craig Terry.

The co-owner of Conestogas, Melissa Robertson, says that sales of the special have been high since she created it.

She emphasized they do have employees who support President Joe Biden and are fine with the special. Saying, as Americans, they have the right to free speech.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.