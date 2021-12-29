Traffic blocked on U.S. HW 90 after a man walking was struck by a car

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on a deadly wreck that blocked traffic in Lake City for hours.

Officers say a 62-year-old man was hit while walking in the road. They say it happened on U.S. Highway 90 near the I-75 overpass. Traffic was blocked from 3:30 until after 6 Tuesday evening.

The driver remained at the scene.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the wreck.

