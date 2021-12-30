2021′s biggest crimes in NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Crime might be down in the state, but it’s still happening.

Law enforcement officers across north central Florida worked diligently this year to solve major crimes.

In Alachua County, two young girls lost their lives and in Columbia County two residents were put behind bars for selling drugs to a woman that killed her.

In May, 13-year-old Delia Young was reported missing and in June sheriff’s officials identified her remains.

Two sisters, Marian Williams, and Valerie Young were indicted for the child’s murder.

In April, 13-year-old Maliyah Godwin was shot and killed at the Majestic Oaks Apartments in Gainesville.

The State Attorney’s office charged convicted felon Jason Lynady with first degree murder this month.

“It’s very touching and heart wrenching when it’s somebody young like this. We are used to working these types of crimes but when it’s somebody this young it’s very touching and very hard,” ASO Public Information Officer, Art Forgey said.

And after a year long investigation which started in Aug. 2020, two Lake City residents were arrested in July for homicide after selling drugs to a woman that killed her.

Christopher Jones and Rosandra Crusaw were taken to the Columbia County Detention Facility without bond.

“That’s something that the Sheriff has committed to and wants the public to know that, when you supply people with drugs and you poison our citizens and they end up dying as a result, we’re going to go after you,” CCSO Public Information Officer, Steven Khachigan said.

Holding people accountable to keep our cities safe.

