Arrest made in connection with shooting taking place at Point West Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect is in custody after he was arrested at the scene of the shooting at Point West Apartments in Gainesville.

Antonio Bowers, 19, faces multiple charges including carrying an unlicensed concealed firearm, using or displaying a firearm during a felony, resisting arrest, and loitering or prowling.

Police responded to shots fired at the apartments on Southwest 13th Street late Tuesday night.

Officers say the victim was house-sitting for a friend when someone from outside shot him in the throat.

The victim returned fire before escaping through a window.

Bowers and two others were arrested near the scene, one of them claiming they were at the apartment to buy marijuana.

It’s unclear who the second and third suspects are.

The victim was released from the hospital yesterday.

