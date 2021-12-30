Advertisement

Balance, defense carry Trinity Catholic past Columbia, 57-49 in Hitchcock’s Challenge semis

Celtics to face host Santa Fe in Thursday’s title game
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Wednesday’s all-North Central Florida semifinal showdown in the Hitchcock’s Challenge in Alachua featured 11-2 Trinity Catholic versus 6-5 Columbia. The Celtics prevailed, 57-49 to reach Thursday’s title game. It was the Celtics’ second win over the Tigers in the last week.

Elijah Russell led a balanced Trinity Catholic offense with 16 points while Chris Heard added 11. Isaac Broxey paced Columbia with 25, but the Tigers couldn’t overcome 19 turnovers.

In Thursday’s title game, The Celtics will face host Santa Fe, a 58-41 winner over Milton. The Raiders improve to 8-4.

As for the women’s round-robin pool play version of the Hitchcock’s Challenge, Hawthorne defeated North Marion, 48-46, GHS took down Tampa Bay Tech, 57-56, and P.K. Yonge held off Buchholz, 60-54.

Championship games are 3:30 for the girls and 5:00 for the boys Thursday at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.

Hitchcocks Challenge Day Two
