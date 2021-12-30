City of Ocala offering free parking to people for New Year’s

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If your New Years’ plans include Ocala, parking fees is one thing you won’t have to worry about.

The city is offering free parking at all metered spaces through Sunday.

People will still be limited to three hours of parking per space, and normal fees will resume on Monday.

