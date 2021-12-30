Advertisement

City of Ocala offering free parking to people for New Year’s

If your New Years’ plans include Ocala, parking fees is one thing you won’t have to worry about.
If your New Years' plans include Ocala, parking fees is one thing you won't have to worry about.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If your New Years’ plans include Ocala, parking fees is one thing you won’t have to worry about. 

The city is offering free parking at all metered spaces through Sunday. 

People will still be limited to three hours of parking per space, and normal fees will resume on Monday.

