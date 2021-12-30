A cleaning man was seriously attacked by a tiger at a Naples zoo

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NAPLES, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is being treated for serious injuries after being attacked by a tiger while in an unauthorized area.

According to a statement by Naples zoo officials, someone with a third-party cleaning service reached into a tiger enclosure, and the animal bit the man’s arm.

Deputies responded and shot the 4-year-old tiger.

The man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

TRENDING STORY: One resident shot in the neck after Gainesville apartment complex shooting

At this time, the zoo staff says the status of the tiger is unknown.

A veterinarian will examine it once the animal is safely sedated.

Here is a statement from the Naples zoo.

“This evening after the Naples Zoo had closed for the day a member of a third-party cleaning service contracted by the zoo suffered

serious injuries when he entered an unauthorized area near a tiger that was inside its enclosure. The cleaning company is responsible

for cleaning restrooms and the gift shop, not the animal enclosures. Preliminary information indicates that the man was either petting or

feeding the animal, both of which are unauthorized and dangerous activities. Initial reports indicate that the tiger grabbed the man’s

arm and pulled it into the enclosure after the man traversed an initial fence barrier and put his arm through the fencing of the tiger

enclosure. Deputies were called to the Zoo at 6:26 p.m. The first deputy on scene kicked the enclosure and tried to get the tiger to

release the man’s arm from its mouth but the deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The man, who is in his 20s, was seriously injured

and was transported to an area hospital by Collier County EMS as a trauma alert. At this time the status of the tiger is unclear. The 4-

year-old male Malayan tiger retreated to the back of the enclosure after it was shot. We have flown a drone into the enclosure and the

tiger is not responding. A veterinarian has sedated the animal and will examine it when it is safe to do so.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.