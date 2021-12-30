Columbia High teacher arrested after allegedly threatening to cut off victim’s arms

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia High School teacher is behind bars on domestic violence charges.

Sheriff’s deputies say 44-year-old Chester Norcross was causing a disturbance and threatening violence against people.

Deputies say one of the victims told them that he threatened to cut the “fat arms” off one of the victim’s bodies.

He’s being held on misdemeanor simple assault-domestic battery charges.

Norcross is an art teacher at Columbia High School.

