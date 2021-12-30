Florida Surgeon General pushes for more monoclonal antibodies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - In a letter to the HHS Secretary, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo ripped the agency’s recent decision to pause allocations of two monoclonal antibody treatments.

The decision was made after some evidence suggested the treatments are ineffective against the Omicron variant.

“What our Surgeon General is doing is asking for potential treatments that don’t work.”

State Representative Anna Eskamani notes there is one treatment that seems to hold up against Omicron.

“There is a third treatment that we do need to see an expansion of and I know the federal government is working on that.”

But CDC data shows more than 20 percent of cases in the South are still from Delta.

Ladapo argued in his letter the other two treatments shouldn’t be completely off the table.

“An HHS spokesperson told us in a statement that the federal government never stopped shipping antibody treatments to Florida. The state received 22,000 treatments last week alone.”

But considering the state just racked up nearly 47,000 new cases in a single day, there’s an apparent imbalance between supply and demand.

“But at the same time, it doesn’t help to point fingers at this moment. We need to work together to get out of this and keep our people safe.”

However, Eskamani says the state should put its focus on promoting vaccines, boosters, and increasing testing.

“But none of that is happening. Instead, the Governor is blaming Biden on antibody treatments and we don’t even know if they’re effective on Omicron.”

If you are seeking monoclonal antibody treatment you can find a provider near you at floridahealth.gov.

