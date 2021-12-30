‘I had a bullet casing in my car’: Man injured in Gainesville shooting strikes worry in neighbors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting leaving one man with gunshot wounds in the neck struck fear in people living in Point West apartments, where the shooting happened late Tuesday night.

The victim survived and was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

“Yea, it was scary,” Neighbor Andrew Warrick said.

Around 11 P.M. Andrew Warrick was winding down for the night.

“I was just in my apartment getting ready for bed, brushing my teeth and everything and I just hear three quick gun shots,” Warrick said.

Related story: One resident shot in the neck after Gainesville apartment complex shooting

Gainesville police say they received more than ten 911 calls after neighbors heard gunshots and a man screaming for help.

When officers arrived the victim was in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The unidentified victim was shot in the neck in an apartment and officers say he shot back.

“It sounded almost like fireworks and then I looked outside and the cops were pretty much there in like a minute and a half,” Warrick said.

It wasn’t until the next morning that Warrick found shell casings in his property.

“I realized my check engine light was on and that I had a bullet casing in my car,” Warrick said.

Investigators spent all day Wednesday at the scene trying to piece together what happened.

“Our detectives are interviewing people who were there, following up on several leads,” GPD spokesperson Graham Glover said.

Glover expects to release more information within the next two days.

“...To give some details to the public of those individuals or maybe even a vehicle that we’re looking for,” Glover said.

Warrick described how he felt about the shooting.

“Overwhelmed, pretty scared and a little intimidated,” Warrick said.

He said he’s never experienced anything like this and he’s been living here for about a year and half. He’s just relieved he’ll be moving out of Gainesville soon.

“But it is kind of like my sister is still going to be living here and I’m of course worried for her and everything,” Warrick added.

Glover said this was a targeted shooting and unrelated to other crimes.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.