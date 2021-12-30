NCFL government officials react to Gov. DeSantis efforts with the rise of COVID cases

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After Governor Ron DeSantis’s last major public appearance on December 17th in Ocala. Speaking about his efforts in getting monoclonal antibodies in hospitals throughout Florida.

The mayor of Orange County Jerry Demings and mayor of Miami Beach Dan Gelber are saying he hasn’t helped or supported local governments with the rise in COVID cases throughout the state. But Ocala mayor Kent Guinn said DeSantis is doing a great helping fight the virus.

“For anybody to say that the governor is not engaged in local government or local issues regarding cover around the state of Florida particularly here in Ocala/Marion County. I would say they are terribly wrong, he’s been very good to us.”

With almost 47,000 new COVID cases (a new record in the state of Florida) being reported on Wednesday by the State Department of Health and more than 206,000 in the last seven days. Gainesville City Commissioner Harvey Ward wants the governor to reach out and do more.

“We have been forced to play a guessing game on what this state would allow us to do to provide good public health measures in our city. In fact, we had to back off the best advice of physicians at the University of Florida to meet the governor’s political expectations,” said Ward.

We reached out to the governor’s office but didn’t receive an answer on the accusations of him not supporting local governments against the fight of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.