Advertisement

See how to cash in on the billions of dollars in unclaimed property in the United States

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10...
According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10 people have unclaimed cash or property waiting for them.(KOLO)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Did you know there are billions of dollars in unclaimed property across the country in coffers?

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10 people have unclaimed cash or property waiting for them.

“There are literally billions of dollars in unclaimed property held by governments and treasuries within the United States,” according to the NAUPA website.

Unclaimed property can range from uncashed paychecks or refunds to things found inside safe deposit boxes.

It’s free and easy to see if you have unclaimed cash in your state. Just make sure you are using your state’s official unclaimed property program, not a third-party service.

Click here to find your state’s official program website using the interactive map. You’ll want to check each state in which you’ve lived or done business.

You just fill in your name and can narrow the search with your city or zip code. From there, look for your name on the list, and you can claim any property that’s yours.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

FILE - Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen...
US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers
There's plenty to do to ring in the new year across NCFL.
Weekend Planner 12/30/21
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands with...
Juror: Kim Potter made mistake but was still responsible
Fish fall from sky in Texarkana
VIEWER VIDEO: Fish fall from sky in Texarkana