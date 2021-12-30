Two Levy County boaters missing after shipwreck discovered off Cedar Key coast

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A pair of boaters are missing after a shipwreck was discovered off the coast of Cedar Key.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife are searching for the boaters.

Sheriff’s deputies say the boat wreckage was found 7 miles offshore from Cedar Key.

This came after the three entities began searching for 33-year-old David Savoie of Crystal River and 39-year-old Michael Sedor of Inglis.

Coast Guard officials say the two men departed from Blackwater Marina in Yankeetown.

