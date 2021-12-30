Advertisement

Two Levy County boaters missing after shipwreck discovered off Cedar Key coast

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A pair of boaters are missing after a shipwreck was discovered off the coast of Cedar Key.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife are searching for the boaters.

Sheriff’s deputies say the boat wreckage was found 7 miles offshore from Cedar Key.

This came after the three entities began searching for 33-year-old David Savoie of Crystal River and 39-year-old Michael Sedor of Inglis.

Coast Guard officials say the two men departed from Blackwater Marina in Yankeetown.

TRENDING STORY: American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

2021′s biggest crimes in NCFL
2021′s biggest crimes in NCFL
GFR fire chief shares tips on how to have a safe New Year’s Eve
GFR fire chief shares tips on how to have a safe New Year’s Eve
Columbia High teacher arrested after allegedly threatening to cut off victim’s arms
Columbia High teacher arrested after allegedly threatening to cut off victim’s arms
Handcuffs
2021′s biggest crimes in NCFL