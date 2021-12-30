Weekend Planner 12/30/21

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s plenty do to at the end of the year across North Central Florida.

Many will celebrate the final minutes of 2021, but why not enjoy the last sunset of the calendar year.

The City of Gainesville is hosting “Sparks In The Park” from 5 to 7 pm at Depot Park.

Make sure to bring your lawn chairs to find a spot to enjoy that last sunset, and be ready to “bust a move”. A DJ will host a family-friendly dance party as well.

At 6:30, they will have a 20-minute fireworks show over the main pond.

Shortly after, you can make the quick trip over to Bo Diddley Plaza for the Downtown Countdown New Year’s Eve Celebration.

It begins at 9 pm and runs through midnight. Two live bands will play before the countdown. Philip “Jazzdad” Thomas

and the Forever Miles Band will open for “Heavy Petty”, the local tribute band to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

All who attend will be provided free noisemakers to ring in the new year and are asked to bring chairs for seating.

If those aren’t your style you can head over to Celebration Pointe for the New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party.

The event runs from 8 pm to 1 am. There will be a live DJ, bands, and a champagne toast to ring in 2022.

In Ocala, Turnpike Mike’s at SummerGlen is hosting “New Year’s Eve with Elvis”. The outdoor venue will have live music from a tribute band for the “King of Rock and Roll.”

Tickets are $75 and include dinner and a champagne toast to start the new year.

On New Years Day, the Archer Community Center is hosting the Rosewood Community Day from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

The family-friendly event honors the victims and survivors of the 1923 Rosewood Massacre and supports the future sight of the Rosewood Museum.

There will be food trucks, music, crafts, and speakers.

Also this weekend the Gators women’s basketball team takes on Georgia at 3 pm in the O’Connell Center.

Enjoy your weekend!

