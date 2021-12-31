2021 Year in Review: North Central Florida’s weather

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There was no shortage of active weather across North-Central Florida this year.

January started out quiet with temperatures just slightly above average. But as we turned the corner into February, things changed.

Several very warm February days with highs in the upper 80′s, along with strong cold fronts, resulted in rainfall totals of almost three times the monthly average.

Now let’s fast forward to severe weather season. In April, an EF1 tornado tracked through Ocala with winds of 110 mph. The storm traveled 2.3 miles, close to downtown.

Thankfully, the damage was minor and no injuries were reported.

During the 2021 hurricane season, we went through the entire list of 21 named storms.

Tropical Storm Elsa was the only system to impact us here in North Central Florida.

Elsa’s surge and winds were not as impactful as its rainfall that brought substantial flooding across our region.

This was also the beginning of a historically wet summer in Dixie County.

On top of receiving more than 11 inches of rain in July, parts of Dixie County added 10 inches of rain in 4 days in August, bringing devastating flooding to the county.

This was a part of the 38 inches of rain received in a three-month period.

As a result, many properties were damaged, and many are still dealing with the impacts of the flooding today.

Thankfully, we dried out in October, something we expect going into fall.

In November, temperatures were slightly cooler than average. A few times dropping into the 30′s.

December brought another EF1 tornado through North Central Florida. This time, the tornado targeted the city of Starke with winds of 95 mph. But thanks again, no injuries were reported with the damage.

Many challenges resulted from our weather this year, and through it all, neighbors helped neighbors, and thankfully our community knows how to stay weather aware 365 days a year.

And thank you for staying tuned in to the TV20 Weather Team!

