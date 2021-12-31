Alachua County Animal Resources has suspended all adoptions after an outbreak

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Resources and care has suspended adoptions and intakes after a viral outbreak.

Two dogs at the shelter have been diagnosed with the canine distemper virus. The county recommends that all dogs be vaccinated against the virus as it can be extremely deadly to puppies but unvaccinated dogs as well.

Again, the shelter will not be accepting surrendered dogs and will not be holdings adoptions starting Friday.

It is unknown when the shelter will open back up for these services.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.