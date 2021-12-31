Advertisement

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police arrested a trio of people, including a state of Georgia corrections officer on drug trafficking charges.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Georgia corrections officer Angelique Tucker, 26-year-old Assyria Watts and 28-year-old Javorise Watkins.

Officers pulled them over on December 4, and the smell of marijuana gave them probable cause to search their care.

Officers found fentanyl, meth and marijuana.

All three are still in the Marion County jail on multiple trafficking charges.

