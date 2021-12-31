Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police arrested a trio of people, including a state of Georgia corrections officer on drug trafficking charges.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Georgia corrections officer Angelique Tucker, 26-year-old Assyria Watts and 28-year-old Javorise Watkins.

Officers pulled them over on December 4, and the smell of marijuana gave them probable cause to search their care.

Officers found fentanyl, meth and marijuana.

All three are still in the Marion County jail on multiple trafficking charges.

