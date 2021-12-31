Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a helicopter crash that happened at 8:30 p.m. last night.

They were headed for their home in Gilchrist County when due to undetermined mechanical issues, the aircraft crashed down.

The helicopter crashed in a wooded area off Northeast 60th Lane west of Bronson, killing the family of four.

Deputies are working with the FAA and NTSB in their investigation.

In Levy County Sheriff’s Star’s release they stated:

On December 30, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m. the Levy County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call from a witness reporting a possible aircraft crash. Several minutes later a second call from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was received who reported a distress beacon in the same general location. Deputies responded to a wooded area off of NE 60th Lane near Wekiva Road west of the Town of Bronson and discovered the scene of a helicopter crash. Investigators learned a family of four; father, mother, and two children departed a private residence southwest of the Town of Bronson in a privately owned Robinson helicopter. The family was returning to their home in Gilchrist County. The aircraft experienced an undetermined failure causing the crash. All four passengers perished. Levy County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are working with investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA as this investigation continues. Sheriff McCallum spoke to members of the family and friends of the victims and expressed his deepest condolences. This is a tragedy that has deeply affected families in Gilchrist County, Levy County, and the LCSO family, as one of our own Detectives is related to the victims. Sheriff McCallum contacted Sheriff Schultz (Gilchrist County Sheriff) to notify him about the crash. Sheriff Schultz and local Pastors of the victims contacted the family in Gilchrist County to deliver this terrible news. We all grieve this loss and are praying for these families in this time of tragedy. The family has requested privacy as they grieve their loss.

TRENDING STORY: Ring in the New Year with events happening across North Central Florida

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.