Law enforcement prepares for New Year’s Eve crowds

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Year’s Eve celebrations are taking place across North Central Florida and safety can be a concern.

It is one of the most popular nights of drinking and partying, and bars in downtown Gainesville will be filled with people ringing in 2022.

Because of the large crowds, law enforcement agencies are making safety their top priority.

The Gainesville Police Department will have an increased number of officers patrolling the roads and they urge people to not get behind the wheel after drinking.

“There is no reason to put your life at risk and other peoples lives at risk. The financial cost, the criminal cost, the potential jail time. $20 or $30 seems pretty simple to save your life and career” says Graham Glover, PIO of The Gainesville Police Department.

Bars and restaurants in downtown Gainesville have also been preparing for the holiday.

“There is a lot of hype in the air to get rid of 2021 and bring in 2022. We will encourage people who have been partaking to use an Uber, Lyft or taxi” says Ted Hogan, General Manager of V Pizza.

V pizza & SideCar are offering to-go cocktails for anyone who may be concerned about the spread of Covid-19 indoors.

Law enforcement and bar staff will also be on the lookout for date rape drugs, which have been recently reported at Gainesville bars.

