A look back on NCFL’s heartwarming stories from 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the COVID-19 pandemic still having a major impact in 2021 people still managed to bring joy to North Central Florida residents here are some heartwarming stories from 2021 in your year in review.

A man who once battled COVID-19 brought smiles and cheers to those entering the hospital doors where he once fought the deadly virus. Henry Lee James Jr., better known as the “Amazing Henry” was battling the virus in march of 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. He was the first COVID-19 patient at the hospital and doctors gave him a less than 10 percent chance to live. He defied those odds and decided to give back to the hospital. James works at the front desk at the hospital’s women’s center, screening visitors for COVID-19. He shares his story with people all over the hospital to spark hope in those who need it the most.

A father in Gainesville found his long-lost son in California thanks to ancestry dot com. Bobby Parker last saw his 29-year-old son Joseph Arriaga when Joseph was six months old. Parker got to meet his son for the first time last December along with his three grandchildren. Arriaga told TV20 his father and him both love coffee and books among other things.

The jr. peewee and Mighty Mites cheer teams of Union County were able to go to nationals after a donation from a Union County business owner. They lacked the funding and only raised about 6-hundred-dollars of their 5-thousand-dollar goal after seeing TV20′s original story, Bart Andrews of Andrews Site Prep Septic and Wells donated the remaining 44-hundred helping send the team to nationals.

A Newberry Commissioner and UPS driver brought cheer to North Central Florida this Christmas as elf on the shelf. Tony Mazon traveled around Newberry in his UPS uniform and his elf on the shelf hat taking pictures at different businesses and homes, all while reporting back to Santa. This is his first year on the commission and his first year as the city’s elf on the shelf. He says he just wanted to spread cheer and playing elf on the shelf has helped him in his role as commissioner connect with residents. He says he began to receive requests for business and home visits and he plans on doing it again next year.

