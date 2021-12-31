Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Sarah, Walt, and Knuckles

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Sarah. She is a classy 4-year-old lady who can still chase a cat toy like a kitten. If you give her a sunny spot to lay in, she’ll give you years of love and friendship.

Next, we have the eager-treat-seeker, Walt. This hunky 5-year-old guy will always help out as you kitchen spill picker-upper, or even your new recipe taster. If you believe a way to a dog’s heart is through their stomach, then Walt would be the perfect pup for you.

Lastly, we have the adorable, Knuckles. He is a 7-year-old wise little guy who would love to show off all his tricks for you. Anyone out there looking for a dog who’s past the puppy stage, Knuckles could be the newest member of your family.

Today is the last day of their adoption special, you could start the new year with a new fur-ever friend for free! And you don’t even have to make an appointment!

The adoption for all dogs and cats also includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

