NCFL parents react to FDA’s plans to authorize booster shots from kids 12 to 15

By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida parents are expressing how they feel about the Food and Drug Administration’s plans to authorize booster shots for children ages 12 to 15 as cases are rising across the nation.

We spoke with at least a dozen parents and some said they think the FDA is moving too fast, while one grandparent said this is a great opportunity.

According to the CDC, there are 58,013 new COVID-19 cases in the state, as of Thursday, as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Related story: Florida Surgeon General pushes for more monoclonal antibodies

Jerome Able’s 12-year-old granddaughter received her vaccine about a month ago.

“It was wonderful because she was the last one in the family,” Able said. “It was just wonderful to know that she was going to be safe, she was going to be secure and we wouldn’t have to worry about it.”

The CDC recommends waiting at least six months after completing your primary COVID-19 vaccination series before getting a booster.

Able said it’s important his granddaughter gets the booster.

“Well it’s important because many kids have not been vaccinated, many parents have not been vaccinated,” Able said. “I feel it’s a great thing to keep them safe. It’ll keep them in school.”

While many parents were happy about the coming authorization, several parents said they were thankful parents have the choice.

