New Year’s Eve wildlife tour at Carson Springs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation in Gainesville is teaching the public about rare and endangered animals this New Year’s Eve.

More than one-hundred nature lovers gathered at the park for a New Years Eve walk or ride wildlife tour.

Carson Springs began their operations in 2008 and now house more than one -hundred animals and thirty species.

Some of these include lions, tigers, hyenas and a pair of rusty spotted cats which are the only two left in America.

The goal for those who attended the New Year’s Eve event is to enter 2022 with more knowledge and empathy for these endangered species.

Carson springs hosts private tours during the week and group tours every Saturday.

“It’s very family friendly. I don’t care if you are three years old or one-hundred years old, you will get a lot out of it. You get to hear the animals unique personal stories and learn about real conservation solutions” says president and co-founder, Christine Janks.

Those who attended could ask questions and even interact with some of the animals at the refugee.

Donald Harris, a participant of the wildlife tour says it’s important that people see these endangered species in person.

“I think it’s really important to come out and see it for yourself in order to learn about the wildlife and be a spokesman for the silent victims, the animals that have to suffer from our human involvement.”

Everyone who came out to the New Year’s Eve wildlife tour left with more appreciation for the animals they learned about.

