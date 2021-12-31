North Central Florida’s top stories of 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This year tragedy rocked North Central Florida and the Governor made an impact on local politics here are North Central Florida’s top stories from 2021 in your year in review.

Two Gainesville brothers were murdered by their father at their Dixie County vacation home, the search began for Rex and Brody Reinhart in response to concerning texts and Facebook messages from their father. The 14-year old and 11 -year-old were not found in their Gainesville home. Their father’s vehicle was eventually found outside their Dixie County home which was on fire with all three inside. An autopsy report revealed the father killed the boys before setting the home on fire and killing himself. In the days, weeks, and months after the tragedy, the Gainesville community banded together to help support the boy’s grieving mother. Members of the community and those who knew the brothers painted the 34th Street wall in Rex and Brody’s honor. U.S representive for the 3rd Congressional District Kat Cammack honored both boys at the congressional baseball game. A memorial was hosted at the Florida Ballpark with thousands in attendance.

The man accused of shooting a 4-year-old girl and two women in New York City’s time square was arrested right here in North Central Florida. He was arrested at a Mcdonald’s in Starke. TV20 was the only news outlet to speak with him behind bars, he was eventually taken back to New York to face charges for the shooting.

13-year-old Delia Young was reported missing on May 19th, a few weeks later on June 2nd, her remains were found in Alachua County. Multiple law enforcement agencies including Alachua, Columbia, and Union County Sheriff’s Offices all participated in the search effort for the missing girl. Young’s legal guardian Marian Williams and her aunt Valerie Young were charged in connection to her death. The day Williams went to speak with deputies about the disappearance of Young she was scheduled to speak with TV20 for a story to help find the missing 13-year old.

A birthday party at the American Legion Post in Gainesville ended in a mass shooting with five minors shot. Christopher Scott one of those teens later died from his injuries. 14-year-old Jakarean Ford and 17-year-old Javari Baptiste were arrested for their roles in connection to the shooting. This shooting brought leaders and activists together in hopes of finding a way to combat gun violence.

Former Alachua County School Board member Dionne McGraw was removed from her seat after it was discovered she did not live in the district she was elected to represent. Governor Ron DeSantis declared the District 2 seat vacant, removing McGraw from her position, the governor appointed Mildred Russell to fill the vacancy. Mcgraw is continuing to fight her removal via the legal system.

