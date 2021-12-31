Advertisement

The Real Rosewood Foundation receives a generous donation from Duke Energy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -  The Real Rosewood Foundation is receiving a generous donation from Duke Energy.

T he company donated 15-thousand-dollars, it will go towards the site of the Rosewood Museum.  The foundation hopes to build the museum in Archer.

The Real Rosewood Foundation will be holding a remembrance day event for the 99th anniversary of the Rosewood massacre on Saturday from 8:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m.  

