The Real Rosewood Foundation receives a generous donation from Duke Energy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Real Rosewood Foundation is receiving a generous donation from Duke Energy.

T he company donated 15-thousand-dollars, it will go towards the site of the Rosewood Museum. The foundation hopes to build the museum in Archer.

The Real Rosewood Foundation will be holding a remembrance day event for the 99th anniversary of the Rosewood massacre on Saturday from 8:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

