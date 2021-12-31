Rescue crews continue their search for two missing boaters near Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - For the past couple of days the U.S. Coast Guard, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have been searching for two missing boaters.

They said they’re looking for 33-year-old David Savoie and his friend 39-year-old Michael Sedor after their boat sank near Cedar Key. Jesus Lopez a charter boat captain describes what he saw.

“Today, I saw about four to six different vessels out there, state law enforcement out there. One helicopter and yesterday they had the big plane out searching.”

On Wednesday, around 11am, a good samaritan reported they found debris and items belonging to the boat.

Lopez said rescue crews are dealing with tough conditions while they continue the search.

“It’s pretty rough out there today the winds are 20+ mph that alone makes it rough to see and then with fog the visibility at certain times today was anywhere from 25 yards which isn’t a lot to 75 yards.”

Lopez said he’s praying for the boaters and their families.

“Hopefully they can find these guys it’s sad. People out trying to enjoy the day and mother nature has different plans for them.”

Crews will continue to search at night and during the day until they find the two boaters.

