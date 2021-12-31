To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From firework festivities to champagne toasts, there are plenty of ways you can ring in the New Year with events happening across North Central Florida.

The public is encouraged to come out and enjoy the last sunset of 2021 as part of Sparks in the Park. The event taking place from from 5 to 7 pm at Depot Park in Gainesville featuring a choreographed firework show over the main pond.

This will be followed by Downtown Countdown taking place at Bo Diddley plaza at 9 pm. Two live bands will be performing until midnight. (WCJB)

Ring in the New Year with events happening across North Central Florida (WCJB)

In Ocala, New Years with Elvis will be rockin’ and rollin’ at Turnpike Mikes’s at Summer Glen. The outdoor venue will feature a tribute band for The King. Tickets are $75 and include dinner and a champagne toast to start the new year.

Henry the rhino and friends are inviting you to take an expedition into the new year with a wildlife tour at Carson Springs.

Two different walk or ride tours will be happening one Friday at 10 am and one tomorrow at 1 pm.

On new years day, the victims and survivors of the 1923 Rosewood Massacre will be honored.

The Rosewood Community Day will feature food trucks, music, crafts and speakers while supporting the future sight of the Rosewood Museum.

