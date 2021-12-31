Trinity Catholic boys, Hawthorne girls win Hitchcock’s Challenge

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The boys and girls championship contests for The Hitchcock’s Challenge featured the four best teams in the tournament, but both ended in double digit victories.

Trinity Catholic (13-2) claimed the boys title as they defeated tournament host Santa Fe (8-5), 61-43, while Hawthorne (8-1) took care of P.K. Yonge (6-4), 62-47.

With the victory, the Celtics have now won their 6th straight game, and the Hornets notched their 4th win in a row.

Trinity Catholic raced out to a 12-0 lead to begin their game, but Santa Fe ended the opening quarter on a 14-7 run to cut the deficit to just 19-14.

Over the final three quarters, the Raiders stayed within striking distance, but never could even the score, let alone take the lead. The Celtics length and inside presence helped them score a number of second-chance points and grab key rebounds.

Hawthorne also jumped out to a large lead to start their contest against P.K. Yonge. The Hornets put up 22 points in the first quarter to lead by a dozen.

While the Blue Wave continued to fight back and try to eat away at the Hornets lead, Kentavia Hagins knocked down three, three-pointers in the first half, to help Hawthorne push its lead even further.

Midway through the 3rd quarter, the Hornets had built up their advantage to 17 points, as they went on to handily win by 15.

Trinity Catholic’s next game will be at home against P.K. Yonge on January 11.

Hawthorne will take on West Port on the road January 5.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.