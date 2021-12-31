Advertisement

UF Health research to create cancer vaccine gets $2.5M in new funding

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Potentially groundbreaking cancer research at University of Florida Health Shands is getting $2.5M dollars in funding.

The Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s Cure-Search for Children’s Cancer is funding doctor Elias Sayour’s efforts to create a novel vaccine to treat brain cancer in children.

The goal of the vaccine would be to trigger an immune response from the body to attack the tumor, by injecting the RNA from the tumors cells back into the body.

Currently, children diagnosed with such forms of cancer live on average two years after diagnosis.

Researchers say the treatment has shown promise in dogs and a human trial will begin soon.

To learn more about the research, click HERE.

