UF Health research to create cancer vaccine gets $2.5M in new funding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Potentially groundbreaking cancer research at University of Florida Health Shands is getting $2.5M dollars in funding.

The Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s Cure-Search for Children’s Cancer is funding doctor Elias Sayour’s efforts to create a novel vaccine to treat brain cancer in children.

The goal of the vaccine would be to trigger an immune response from the body to attack the tumor, by injecting the RNA from the tumors cells back into the body.

Currently, children diagnosed with such forms of cancer live on average two years after diagnosis.

Researchers say the treatment has shown promise in dogs and a human trial will begin soon.

To learn more about the research, click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.