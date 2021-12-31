Year in Review: How COVID-19 vaccines shaped 2021

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Around this time last year vaccines were just becoming available for healthcare workers across the state of Florida.

As eligibility requirements changed from healthcare workers to veterans and the elderly, the demand for the shot was at an all time high. 2021 started with a line of cars stretching more than a mile from the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center with veterans waiting to get their shot.

Retired nurse practitioner Sue Greishaw watched from home waiting until she could become eligible.

RELATED STORY: “It’s a very happy holiday for all of us”: Seniors reunite with loved ones this season

“I was glued in front of my tv, glued to my newspaper and absolutely horrified by seeing this pandemic sweep across our world,” said Greishaw. “I felt so incredibly helpless.”

Appointment slots would quickly fill. Some websites, Publix for example, would crash due to the influx of people trying to get a shot.

As soon as Greishaw was able to roll up her sleeve and get her dose in February, she hit the ground running in March= as a volunteer vaccinator for the Alachua County Health Departments joint effort with UF Health Shands.

“I started in the Champions Club in the stadium on the days when we were vaccinated 5,000 people at a time,” Greishaw added.

From the elderly and the homeless community to athletes and international students, she watched as the demographics changed with eligibility requirements.

“One student had been in the country three days and her mom begged her ‘when you get to America please get vaccinated’ because vaccines weren’t so available in her country,” said Greishaw. “I even vaccinated kids not heir 12th birthday. I would not have spent my 12th birthday getting a vaccinated but these kids and parents were so excited that there was finally something available to protect them against COVID.”

Now a paid employee, invigorating is the word she uses to describe her role in the fight against this virus.

“It was one of the most empowering experiences of my life,” said Greishaw.

TRENDING STORY: Rescue crews continue their search for two missing boaters near Cedar Key

She adds the retired re-hire life is a treat in more ways than one as she gives out one of her freshly baked cookies to every person who receives a booster shot on Fridays.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.