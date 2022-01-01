18 schools compete in Third Annual Florida Get Down Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As winter break draws to a close for local high schools, the Florida Get Down basketball tournament is the last chance for teams to showcase their skills and gear up for the remainder of their regular season competition.

For the third year in-a-row, more than a dozen schools, from all across the sunshine state, showed up to the two-day event to battle their way through the competitive brackets.

Eastside High School, who is fresh off their appearance in The Hitchcock’s Challenge that took place at Legacy Park, opened the tournament against Lake Worth High School.

The first half was a competitive back-and-forth contest, but as the second half wore on, the Rams were outgunned by the Trojans. Lake Worth went on to win that game, 71-59.

Of the 18 teams in action over the two days, five local schools are participating: Buchholz, Eastside, P.K. Yonge, The Rock, and tournament host, St. Francis Catholic Academy.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.