Advertisement

Beat the Beast Bull Riders tour returns to Micanopy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Another unique way to ring in the new year is with a rodeo as cowboys and cowgirls competed in Micanopy. It was the first weekend of the ‘Beat the Beast’ Bull Riders Tour. Eight seconds is the goal as competitors started with bull riding.

People will compete every Saturday until April 30 when the champion will be crowned at the Rock Star Arena in Micanopy. Although, the competition also comes with spiritual ties.

“My family’s dream is to preach the gospel through a rodeo setting cause my whole family rodeoed and I rodeoed since I was a kid. There’s not a lot of it out there nowadays. Everybody promotes the drinking and the drugs and stuff, we promote the other way,” said Louis Backlas with the Bull Riders tour.

The winner earns a southeastern gold buckle and everyone can leave with a cowboy bible.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

Beat the Beast Bull Riders tour returns to Micanopy
Beat the Beast Bull Riders tour returns to Micanopy
Educational talks return to the Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve after dealing with COVID for two...
Educational talks return to the Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve after dealing with COVID for two years
Educational talks are returning after two years dealing with the pandemic.
Educational talks return to the Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve after dealing with COVID for two years
Fireworks take over the sky in Gainesville to ring in 2022
Fireworks take over the sky in Gainesville to ring in 2022