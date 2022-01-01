Beat the Beast Bull Riders tour returns to Micanopy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Another unique way to ring in the new year is with a rodeo as cowboys and cowgirls competed in Micanopy. It was the first weekend of the ‘Beat the Beast’ Bull Riders Tour. Eight seconds is the goal as competitors started with bull riding.

People will compete every Saturday until April 30 when the champion will be crowned at the Rock Star Arena in Micanopy. Although, the competition also comes with spiritual ties.

“My family’s dream is to preach the gospel through a rodeo setting cause my whole family rodeoed and I rodeoed since I was a kid. There’s not a lot of it out there nowadays. Everybody promotes the drinking and the drugs and stuff, we promote the other way,” said Louis Backlas with the Bull Riders tour.

The winner earns a southeastern gold buckle and everyone can leave with a cowboy bible.

