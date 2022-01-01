Buchholz, P.K. Yonge close out Florida Get Down Tournament with victories

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the final day of the Florida Get Down Tournament, local teams Buchholz and P.K. Yonge closed out the event with victories.

Buchholz took on the West Nassau Warriors from Callahan, Florida. The game started out with the Bobcats dominating in the first quarter leading 15-8.

After halftime, the Warriors came back with a vengeance and attempted to close their deficit with a 16 point run against the Bobcats. West Nassau managed to tie the game 28-28 at the end of the third, but they could not keep their momentum.

Buchholz won 56-47 against the Warriors. The Bobcats are 2-0 this weekend after beating Creekside Christian Academy last night 62-50.

PK Yonge had a much more competitive game than Buchholz, with each time facing a different style of defense, respectively.

At the end of the first half, P.K. Yonge led Strawberry Crest 25-23. The Chargers defense tried to close the gap but the Blue Wave washed over the Chargers, dominating them 54-41.

This was the second win of this tournament for P.K. Yonge after beating Carrollwood Day, out of Tampa, yesterday 68-35.

