Advertisement

Buchholz, P.K. Yonge close out Florida Get Down Tournament with victories

P.K. Yonge huddle up during their game against Strawberry Crest High School in the Florida Get...
P.K. Yonge huddle up during their game against Strawberry Crest High School in the Florida Get Down Tournament.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the final day of the Florida Get Down Tournament, local teams Buchholz and P.K. Yonge closed out the event with victories.

Buchholz took on the West Nassau Warriors from Callahan, Florida. The game started out with the Bobcats dominating in the first quarter leading 15-8.

After halftime, the Warriors came back with a vengeance and attempted to close their deficit with a 16 point run against the Bobcats. West Nassau managed to tie the game 28-28 at the end of the third, but they could not keep their momentum.

Buchholz won 56-47 against the Warriors. The Bobcats are 2-0 this weekend after beating Creekside Christian Academy last night 62-50.

PK Yonge had a much more competitive game than Buchholz, with each time facing a different style of defense, respectively.

At the end of the first half, P.K. Yonge led Strawberry Crest 25-23. The Chargers defense tried to close the gap but the Blue Wave washed over the Chargers, dominating them 54-41.

This was the second win of this tournament for P.K. Yonge after beating Carrollwood Day, out of Tampa, yesterday 68-35.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

Eastside High School boys basketball team huddle up before their game against Lake Worth at the...
18 schools compete in Third Annual Florida Get Down Tournament
Trinity Catholic boys basketball team lineup during pregame ceremonies.
Trinity Catholic boys, Hawthorne girls win Hitchcock’s Challenge
Celtics rout Raiders, 61-43
Celtic boys, Hornet girls claim trophies
Legacy Park Multipurpose Center, Alachua
Balance, defense carry Trinity Catholic past Columbia, 57-49 in Hitchcock’s Challenge semis