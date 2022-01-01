Educational talks return to the Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve after dealing with COVID for two years

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - For a decade the Friends of the Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve would meet up on New Year’s Day to discuss their plans for the year. But the past couple of years dealing with the pandemic have been a little bit different.

“We’ve been pretty much on hold for the last two years because of the pandemic. We’re just starting to ease back into our programs and this January will be the first time we’ve had a talk in a very long time,” said Kent Gardner.

Most of the talks are interactive like the one on January 8, where the president of the Florida Paddling Trails Association will speak on how to navigate through saltwater.

But all in all members of the preserve are excited for visitors to be back.

“It’s really good to have people come back that’s one of the great things about the preserve it’s to be part of the community and provide an educational resource to the community. That was really lacking the last two years,” said Gardner.

Peter Weiss a volunteer at the preserve said there’s no admission fee so anyone can come to see what Florida has to offer.

“It’s a great place to come walk around it has beautiful views. The other section of the park has a lot more trees and there are a couple of lakes and there’s a board around the lake and it’s just a nice place to sit and meditate.”

The preserve is open every day from dusk until dawn for kayaking and other activities and starting next Saturday educational talks will begin.

