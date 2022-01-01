Fireworks take over the sky in Gainesville to ring in 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fireworks took over the sky at Bo Diddley Plaza and Depot Park in Gainesville to pop off the New Year.

The celebration began at Depot Park for Sparks in the Park with fireworks at 6:30 p.m. for those who didn’t want to wait until midnight.

The park hosted a DJ and dance party before the light show.

“Well they’re going to have a show and have fireworks. I like it because it’s a community based park,” Christina Collis said. “It gets us out of the house safe, socially distancing and the hours are from 5 to 7 so I’m someone who like to go to bed before midnight so it’s nice to be able to celebrate.”

For some this was their first firework show.

“I really haven’t been to a firework show before and it’s going to be really cool I think.”

Soulful tunes took over Bo Diddley Plaza for the Downtown Countdown.

Fireworks brought 2022 in with a bang at midnight on Saturday after the countdown.

While waiting for the show, Decyo McDuffie popped off the celebration with smooth jazz music.

Then, one of Florida’s first authentic reggae artists King Eddie performed along with the Pili Pili Band.

One family was there from Miami to bring in 2022.

“We came here because I’m going to do my last year at UF and so normally we do New Years together so we’re just here with the family looking around and hanging out in Gainesville,” Mariana Ortiz said.

Both shows were free and everyone was encouraged to social distance to combat the spread of COVID 19.

