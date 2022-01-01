Ocala Police looking for a suspect wanted for retail theft

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are asking for help locating the suspect from a retail theft case.

This man was seen at Rural King on Northwest 10th Street, he left the store with four women in a black Chevrolet Tahoe with distinctive custom rims.

You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.

