Ocala Police looking for a suspect wanted for retail theft
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are asking for help locating the suspect from a retail theft case.
This man was seen at Rural King on Northwest 10th Street, he left the store with four women in a black Chevrolet Tahoe with distinctive custom rims.
You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.
Tips can also be submitted at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.