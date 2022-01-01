Advertisement

Ocala Police looking for a suspect wanted for retail theft

He left the store with four women in a black Chevrolet Tahoe with distinctive custom rims.
He left the store with four women in a black Chevrolet Tahoe with distinctive custom rims.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are asking for help locating the suspect from a retail theft case.  

This man was seen at Rural King on Northwest 10th Street, he left the store with four women in a black Chevrolet Tahoe with distinctive custom rims. 

You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

People waiting bringing in the new year.
Ocala residents celebrate around the Downtown Square bringing in the new year
North Central Florida’s top stories of 2021
North Central Florida’s top stories of 2021
North Central Florida’s top stories of 2021
North Central Florida’s top stories of 2021
New Year’s Eve wildlife tour at Carson Springs
New Year’s Eve wildlife tour at Carson Springs