Ocala residents celebrate around the Downtown Square bringing in the new year

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - From a five-course meal to a champagne toast there is plenty of excitement here in Ocala to ring in the new year.

Different restaurants and bars have deals going on throughout the night. The Lodge and The Loft are offering live music, a dinner buffet, a $60 drink package that covers bottomless drinks all night and they’ll have a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Melissa and Brent Wiseman are bringing in the new year and said their goal for next year is to travel more.

“For next year we definitely want to travel some more maybe actually fly somewhere again because we haven’t done that in two years or more. We want to just stay healthy and keep having a good time and have fun and live life to its fullest.”

Other places around the square are having four to five-course meals with games and open bars.

For party-goers, there was a Tow To Go program where AAA will tow your vehicle for free and help you get somewhere safe if you’re impaired.

