99 years later: Archer residents commemorate the Rosewood Massacre

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of North Central Florida are coming together to make sure the Rosewood Massacre is never forgotten.

Rosewood was a haven for African Americans in a time of racial divide, and today, “The Real Rosewood Foundation” is making sure the town’s history lives on.

99 years ago, white mobs completely destroyed the town, killing Black Americans and driving them out of Rosewood.

“My mother said to me ‘you must research, authenticate, document, and tell the real truth about what happened in Rosewood,’” said Lizzie Jenkins, the President of Real Rosewood Foundation.

That’s exactly what Jenkins has done, and continues to do through the foundation.

“We plan to resurrect the city rebuild the houses that were in Rosewood,” she said.

Today, residents celebrated how far their community has come since that tragic day.

“This is real good to see people come together all color, everything, I really am proud of that,” said Emma Robinson, who attended the event.

Jenkins held the event in Archer where the Rosewood Museum will stand this time next year.

“Archer is the home of the Rosewood school teacher who survived the massacre, returning home to Archer and told my mother, her sister, about the Rosewood story,” said Jenkins.

Many who attended said they feel it’s important younger generations learn about these events in our history.

“It’s just so important for the young folks to know the history of their people, and the struggle we had in the years past, and how far we have advanced, and the freedoms we have today,” said Jessie Moses Jr., a Rosewood descendant.

Next year will mark the centennial of the Rosewood Massacre.

