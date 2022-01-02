Advertisement

After the last legislative session, new laws will go into effect

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New laws from the last legislative session are now in effect starting Saturday.

Senate Bill 566, proposed by State Senator Keith Perry, sets sales tax rates on ride-sharing programs and makes sure the proper insurance is put in place on those vehicles.

Senate Bill 252 sets the requirement for vehicles used by child care providers to must have an alarm system to alert the driver when a child is near a moving vehicle.

Employers across the state will be paying less in worker’s compensation insurance.

This nearly five percent decrease in cost is attributed to the decrease of worker’s compensation claims.

