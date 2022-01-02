Advertisement

FHP troopers asking for any witnesses from fatal cyclist crash in Lake City to come forward

Troopers are hoping a witness can independently confirm details of the incident for the investigation.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking anyone who witnessed a crash in Lake City that killed a cyclist to come forward. 

Troopers say it happened on U.S Highway 90 East of County Road 245 Monday evening, a woman driving a black Kia Forte ran into a 39-year-old man on a bicycle killing him. 

The driver stopped and remained at the scene. 

Troopers are hoping a witness can independently confirm details of the incident for the investigation.

