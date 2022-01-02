FHP troopers asking for any witnesses from fatal cyclist crash in Lake City to come forward

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, Florida Highway Patrol troopers are asking anyone who witnessed a crash in Lake City that killed a cyclist to come forward.

Troopers say it happened on U.S Highway 90 East of County Road 245 Monday evening, a woman driving a black Kia Forte ran into a 39-year-old man on a bicycle killing him.

The driver stopped and remained at the scene.

Troopers are hoping a witness can independently confirm details of the incident for the investigation.

