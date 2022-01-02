Advertisement

Gainesville residents kick off the new year with a traditional fast mile run

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People of all ages got a running start to 2022 in Gainesville this morning.

The Florida Track Club hosted the race at Westside Park.

The run is a new year’s tradition for the City of Gainesville.

Plenty of kids joined by taking part in the “Kids’ Mustache run,” while many others ran and walked in the traditional “Frank Shorter Mile.”

“Absolutely I’m gonna continue doing it I’m kind of like an old truck I’m gonna keep running until something bad breaks down,” said Otto Strasburg, who ran in the race.

The first place winners in each age group won awards.

The race is meant to ring in the new year on the right foot.

Many participants said it’s a great way to get started on their health and fitness goals for 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

99 years later: Archer residents commemorate the Rosewood Massacre
99 years later: Archer residents commemorate the Rosewood Massacre
Gainesville residents kick off the new year with a traditional fast mile run
Gainesville residents kick off the new year with “Frank Shorter Mile and Mustache Run”
new laws
After the last legislative session, new laws will go into effect
new laws
new laws