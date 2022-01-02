Gainesville residents kick off the new year with a traditional fast mile run

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People of all ages got a running start to 2022 in Gainesville this morning.

The Florida Track Club hosted the race at Westside Park.

The run is a new year’s tradition for the City of Gainesville.

Plenty of kids joined by taking part in the “Kids’ Mustache run,” while many others ran and walked in the traditional “Frank Shorter Mile.”

“Absolutely I’m gonna continue doing it I’m kind of like an old truck I’m gonna keep running until something bad breaks down,” said Otto Strasburg, who ran in the race.

The first place winners in each age group won awards.

The race is meant to ring in the new year on the right foot.

Many participants said it’s a great way to get started on their health and fitness goals for 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.