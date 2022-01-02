Advertisement

High speed chase in Starke leads to the arrest of two men

Officers say the vehicle went as fast as 90 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke Police arrested two men early Sunday morning after they led officers on a high-speed chase. 

Officers say they tried to do a traffic stop in the area of Brown-Lee and Pine Street when the suspect’s sped off.  They say the vehicle went as fast as 90 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone. 

The chase ended near Colley Road and East Wood Drive.

The passenger, Terrell Gilmore, was immediately arrested but the driver Deonte Simmons, ran off. 

Officers established a perimeter and deployed a K-9 unit, Simmons then surrendered. 

They are facing charges including resisting arrest and felony fleeing. 

