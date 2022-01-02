High speed chase in Starke leads to the arrest of two men

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke Police arrested two men early Sunday morning after they led officers on a high-speed chase.

Officers say they tried to do a traffic stop in the area of Brown-Lee and Pine Street when the suspect’s sped off. They say the vehicle went as fast as 90 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.

The chase ended near Colley Road and East Wood Drive.

The passenger, Terrell Gilmore, was immediately arrested but the driver Deonte Simmons, ran off.

Officers established a perimeter and deployed a K-9 unit, Simmons then surrendered.

They are facing charges including resisting arrest and felony fleeing.

