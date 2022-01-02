High speed chase in Starke leads to the arrest of two men
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke Police arrested two men early Sunday morning after they led officers on a high-speed chase.
Officers say they tried to do a traffic stop in the area of Brown-Lee and Pine Street when the suspect’s sped off. They say the vehicle went as fast as 90 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.
The chase ended near Colley Road and East Wood Drive.
The passenger, Terrell Gilmore, was immediately arrested but the driver Deonte Simmons, ran off.
Officers established a perimeter and deployed a K-9 unit, Simmons then surrendered.
They are facing charges including resisting arrest and felony fleeing.
