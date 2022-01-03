Advertisement

ACPS staff are once again required to wear masks, students strongly encouraged

When school returns on Tuesday employees, volunteers, and visitors are required to wear masks.
When school returns on Tuesday employees, volunteers, and visitors are required to wear masks.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools are again requiring face masks of everyone but students.

When school returns on Tuesday employees, volunteers, and visitors are required to wear masks. 

District officials ‘strongly encourage’ students to wear masks but due to Florida law, they cannot make it mandatory.  However, students who test positive or have COVID-19 symptoms must stay home.

Last week nearly 300-thousand Floridians contracted the virus according to the State Department of Health. 

Alachua County added more than two-thousand cases.

