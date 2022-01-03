ACPS updates mask requirement for employees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Employees, volunteers and visitors of Alachua County Public Schools will now be required to wear masks as students return from Winter Break.

In an email, Alachua County Public School officials updated parents and staff about face mask requirements for everyone but students.

“We need to make sure that our workforce is able to come to work because they are not sick. When we have staff that have to quarantine and they are symptomatic, that is ten days that we will not have them in our schools supporting our students” says superintendent, Carlee Simon.

Last week nearly three-hundred-thousand Floridians contracted the virus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Two-thousand new cases were added in Alachua County.

“Our expectation is that the spike is going to occur quite quickly and then we will be on the other end. Our positive rate is now at the level of where it was at the beginning of the school year with Delta,” says Simon.

District officials are encouraging students to wear a mask and get vaccinated through the school.

Due to Florida law, students can’t be forced to wear masks or quarantine after being exposed to a positive case.

“Two very important tools that we had for preventing Covid in our schools was taken off the table by the state in November” says Jackie Johnson, Director of Communications at ACPS.

Parents have been split over the masking and quarantine rules, some siding with Governor Ron Desantis and the the State Department of Education, others agreeing with Alachua County’s more cautious approach.

“People travel during the holidays and you don’t know if they have traveled to different countries and got it from different countries, or traveled to different states” says Sarah Woznichak.

Students who test positive or have Covid-19 symptoms must stay home.

