Cade Museum prepares for new JA BizTown exhibit coming this month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s out with the old and in with the new at the Cade Museum.

Today was the last day for guests to enjoy the “Measurement Rules” exhibit.

It put concepts like time, weight and length into a different perspective.

People could measure themselves in pennies, or even weigh themselves in chickens.

Next week a new exhibit is taking its place, called “JA BizTown.”

“The kids get to come to the Cade Museum and spend a day in a pretend town where they can vote for mayor, they can pretend to be bank tellers,” said Kathryn Rohlwing, Cade Museum’s Senior Manager of Marketing.

Rohlwing said every fifth grade class in Alachua County Public Schools will come through the exhibit.

It opens on January 13th and will run through April.

Because this exhibit will take up the entire second floor, limiting some activities, the Cade Museum will be offering discounted tickets from January-April.

