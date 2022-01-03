The City of Gainesville is opening some of its cold night shelters ahead of the cooler weather coming in

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Temperatures are dropping quickly in North Central Florida so some cold night shelters are opening their doors.

The City of Gainesville is opening shelters Sunday night and Monday night.

Officials open shelters whenever the temperature drops below 45 degrees.

TRENDING STORY: ACPS staff are once again required to wear masks, students strongly encouraged

The shelters are located at Grace market Place, which caters to individual adults,

and Saint Francis House, which serves families, women, and children.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.