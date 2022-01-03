Duke Energy re-proposing substation maintenance plan to Alachua County Commissioners

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposed Duke Energy telecommunications shed in Archer will be up for discussion again this month.

On December 14th, officials with Duke Energy and county commissioners agreed to reconvene concerning enhancements to the company’s substation in Archer.

Duke wants to upgrade the substation’s telecommunications shed to make it more stormproof and to be able to fix outages more efficiently.

During last month’s meeting, residents voiced concerns about the project’s environmental impact.

Missy Daniels, Growth Management Director of Alachua County, says many spoke out about “increasing any electrical input-output on those transmission lines was a potential concern if there were any environmental health concerns from that.”

County commissioners also wanted to make sure approving the special exception limited the project’s impact on nearby homes.

Missy Daniels, Growth Management Director of Alachua County, says the approval of the special exception from the substation could be broader if there were things that needed to happen at that substation.

Because of this possibility, county commissioners limited the motion to only upgrading the telecommunications shed.

If the new motion is approved, Duke Energy will then begin the process of receiving building permits to be able to build the telecommunications structure.

TRENDING STORY: Cade Museum prepares for new JA BizTown exhibit coming this month

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.