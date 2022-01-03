Advertisement

Federal judge denies UF request to drop case concerning professors’ First Amendment rights

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - U.S. District Judge Mark Walker denied the University of Florida’s request to dismiss the lawsuit claiming the first amendment freedoms of professors were violated by its conflict of interest policy.

UF professors are suing the university after they were blocked from testifying in lawsuits against the state of Florida.

They claim their right to freedom of speech was violated.

Oral arguments are set for Friday.

RELATED STORY: Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties receives documents concerning UF’s “conflict of interest” controversy

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Latest News

Texas man dies by suicide at Ocala RV park while on the run from law enforcement
Texas man dies by suicide at Ocala RV park while on the run from law enforcement
On Oct. 21, 2020, Trent Paschal was accused of shooting his wife Savannah at their Texas...
Texas man dies by suicide at Ocala RV park while on the run from law enforcement
Duke Energy re-proposing substation maintenance plan to Alachua County Commissioners
Duke Energy re-proposing substation maintenance plan to Alachua County Commissioners
Duke Energy re-proposing substation maintenance plan to Alachua County Commissioners
Duke Energy re-proposing substation maintenance plan to Alachua County Commissioners